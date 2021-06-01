CMO 50: Soyoung Kang

Eos (Evolution of Smooth) emerged in the body care market with its best-selling lip balm, known for its trademark circular packaging. Over the years, it has expanded into lotion and shaving cream for women.

Soyoung Kang joined Eos in 2018 as its first chief marketing officer, after spending more than a decade at Bath & Body Works. Kang was tasked with rebooting the brand’s identity, starting with Flavor Lab, a new line of lip balms with flavors including Watermelon Frosé, Lavender Latte and Beach Coconut. Eos shifted its target to Gen Z prior to the pandemic, but re-evaluated its marketing strategy in the wake of COVID-19.

Enter TikTok, which surged in popularity as people sought entertainment in quarantine. Under Kang, Eos was one of the first brands to run ads on TikTok with a “shop” button. The beauty brand went one step further after TikToker Carly Joy posted a humorous how-to video for Eos shaving cream. The campaign was so successful, Eos saw a 34x increase in traffic from TikTok to its website and sold 150,000 bottles of shaving cream. Eos is now working with influencers consistently and has shifted ad dollars from non-shave categories to meet demand.