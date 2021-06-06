CMO 50: Ryan Scott

E-commerce reached peak levels during the pandemic. Etsy, a global marketplace for handmade, bespoke goods, reaped the benefits as consumers searched online for COVID-19-related items such as customized masks, while supporting small businesses and creators impacted by the pandemic.

In 2019, Ryan Scott joined Etsy as chief marketing officer, where he oversees the company's digital marketing, advertising, communications, brand, market research and international growth initiatives. He has digital experience as the previous chief customer officer at Slice, a digital marketplace for pizza ordering, as well as chief marketing officer of SoulCycle. Prior to that he was co-CEO at stock media library Pond5, and served as the first CMO at food ordering app Seamless.

Etsy merchants sold $3.6 billion in merchandise in the last three months of 2020, driving a 129% revenue increase to $617 million. Scott tapped into the momentum with Etsy’s sentimental holiday campaign, created by 72andSunny, that depicted grandparents sending grandkids Etsy gifts while paying them a virtual visit. Another commercial follows a girl who can never find products with her name on them until her mom gives her a name-plate necklace from Etsy, demonstrating the curated, handmade gifts people can discover on the platform.