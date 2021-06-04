CMO 50: Raja Rajamannar

Raja Rajammanar is a leading voice in marketing circles. As chief marketing officer of Mastercard for the past eight years, he’s long outlived the short tenures of most modern CMOs to become a driving force of the company’s advertising, marketing, digital transformation and purpose-driven initiatives. Rajamannar, who serves on the board of The Ad Council and as president of the World Federation of Advertisers, also runs Mastercard’s healthcare business, one of the company’s fastest-growing units.

Rajamannar has no shortage of financial services and healthcare marketing experience, having spent 13 years at Citigroup and holding C-suite transformation and digital roles at Anthem (formerly WellPoint) and Humana. At Mastercard, Rajamannar oversaw the integration of the marketing and communications functions, and was behind the bold decision to drop Mastercard’s name from its logo in 2019, cementing its intersecting red and orange circles as an iconic brand image.

Rajamannar has also driven Mastercard’s “Priceless” slogan and purpose to new heights, launching a number of experiential marketing activations to give Mastercard customers more priceless experiences, such as opening a Priceless restaurant in Manhattan in 2019. In November, Mastercard teamed up with Citi to launch the True Name initiative, allowing transgender people to use their chosen name on their credit cards for the first time.