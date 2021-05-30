CMO 50: Neil Lindsay

If Amazon weren’t taking over our lives already, last year certainly tipped its prominence over the edge. The everything store became a lifeline during the pandemic, delivering groceries, essential items and other goods to homebound people around the globe. Amazon also entertained us on Prime Video with award-winning content as the world shifted to streaming. And Amazon Web Services kept the internet spinning and companies online as they pivoted to work from home.

While Amazon has many marketing leaders across its departments, Neil Lindsay, who heads up global marketing for Amazon Prime and Amazon.com, is part of chairman Jeff Bezos’ “S-Team” — his closest senior executives. Lindsay, who has worked as a marketer at T-Mobile and Hewlett Packard in the past, oversees Amazon Prime, which boasts almost 150 million global subscribers. Prime is the entry point into Amazon’s world for consumers, from e-commerce to quality content, and its logistics network has redefined quick and efficient delivery.

As Amazon continues to grow as a cultural force, it's become a major brand advertiser. The company made a splash in the Super Bowl this year, with an ad featuring actor Michael B. Jordan as “Alexa’s Body.” Amazon is also a massive media owner, achieving 10% share of the ad market this year, after Google and Facebook. Never underestimate Amazon!