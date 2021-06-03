CMO 50: Minjae Ormes

As Verizon’s digital prepaid carrier, Visible burst onto the telco scene in 2018 as a low-cost alternative to expensive monthly services. The brand offers unlimited data, messaging and minutes powered by Verizon’s LTE network and doesn’t operate any physical stores.

Minjae Ormes joined as Visible’s first chief marketing and growth officer to lead communications across the board, from branding to social media, product marketing, e-commerce and performance. After starting her career agency side at MXM and Ogilvy, Ormes cut her teeth in tech and entertainment marketing at YouTube, where she worked for nearly seven years as global head of media and global head of partner marketing, leading the company’s first top creator-driven campaign.

At Visible, she’s grown what was a nonexistent brand just four years ago into a well recognized player in the telco space, driven by humorous communications. Visible tapped Schitt’s Creek star Daniel Levy in a campaign to promote its unlimited browsing offer by zooming in on his iconic eyebrows. The brand also teamed up with Kevin Bacon to riff on the famous “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” slogan to promote a plan that offered $5 wireless service for 12 months.

Ormes is also an industry advocate, highly awarded by trade associations and press for both her work and her commitment to equity and inclusion. She facilitated a professional development program at Google and YouTube and is widely recognized as a mentor to women in the field.