CMO 50: Michelle Peluso

As one of largest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S. with nearly 10,000 stores, CVS has played a pivotal role in vaccine education and distribution, while keeping its doors open through lockdowns to ensure people could receive medication.

Michelle Peluso joined CVS Health as its first chief customer officer in January with a strong marketing and business pedigree. Peluso was the SVP of digital sales and chief marketing officer at IBM for five years, and before that, the global consumer chief marketing and internet officer at CitiBank. She also has deep experience as a CEO, spending more than six years as the chief executive of Gilt and seven years as CEO of Travelocity.

At CVS, Peluso is playing a key role in managing communications around vaccine distribution. She was behind the pharmacy chain's #OneStepCloser campaign, launched in March, which encourages vaccinations and included CVS's first TikTok campaign, along with a social media sweepstakes that included cash giveaways, trips and prizes, such as tickets to the Super Bowl. Peluso also oversaw the development of digital experiences to support COVID-19 testing. CVS Health was one of the founding partners of the Ad Council COVID Collaborative's Its Up To You PSA campaign, and has partnered with community influencers and leaders to encourage vaccinations among Black, Hispanic and other vaccine-hesitant groups.

CVS Health is making important innovations around virtual care, offering e-clinic visits through its MinuteClinic, which offers convenient care in 1,100 locations, and its app, where people can manage their pharmacy and healthcare needs in one place.