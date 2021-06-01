CMO 50: Maya Watson

As people sought connection during lockdown, Clubhouse filled the void. The app burst onto the social network scene in 2020 as the first invite-only, audio-based social platform. Clubhouse allows users to host “rooms” on topics from cryptocurrency to navigating relationships, allowing people to stay informed and network virtually. Major figures including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci have dropped in on the platform, cementing its place in culture.

Maya Watson joined Clubhouse as global head of marketing in March, a few months into the app’s meteoric rise. Since joining, she’s helped the app launch on Android, broker partnerships with the NFL and work with brands such as Pedigree, IHOP and Restaurant Brands International to show up natively on the platform. Most recently, Clubhouse released a list of 50 creators for its Creator First pilot season, making a play in influencer marketing.

But Clubhouse’s staying power is yet to be seen. While the buzz around social audio has spawned a number of copycats, marketers remain skeptical about the platform’s ability to retain its audience as people venture back outside. Clubhouse downloads dropped from 9.2 million in February to just 900,000 in March.