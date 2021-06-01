CMO 50: Massimiliano Tirocchi

As e-commerce boomed during the pandemic, direct-to-consumer shapewear brand Shapermint benefited from the online shopping craze, just two years after its launch.

In 2018, Massimiliano Tirocchi, cofounder and chief marketing officer of e-commerce group Trafilea, cofounded Shapermint under the Trafilea umbrella as a one-stop shop for name brands such as Hanes, Maidenform and Champion. Later, Shapermint launched two in-house brands, Empetua for shapewear and Truekind for bras. The company has more than 4.5 million customers, 48% of whom are first-time buyers, and surpassed $250 million in sales since its launch.

Tirocchi’s position as chief marketing officer and cofounder speaks to how integral marketing is to the DTC brand’s business strategy. During the pandemic, he spearheaded inclusive campaigns that championed women, including the Here for You video series, which featured experts in parenting, cooking, art, yoga and more left jobless due to COVID-19. Shapermint’s #WeAreInThisTogether initiative raised $100,000 for the American Nurses Foundation, and the company donated $50,000 in products to Bottomless Closet to empower women in the workforce.

On Mother’s Day in 2020, Shapermint launched Make the Call, encouraging daughters to save their moms’ lives by not visiting them on Mother’s Day. One year later, the brand created a chief mom officer position to help with product innovation, market research and content creation.