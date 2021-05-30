CMO 50: Marc Pritchard

Chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble

Few marketers have as much prestige surrounding them as Marc Pritchard, and even fewer brands are as closely followed by the industry as Procter & Gamble. The CPG giant is not only consistently one of the biggest marketing spenders in the world, but is constantly pushing the boundaries on culture and brand purpose, putting diversity, inclusion and sustainability at the heart of its agenda.

Pritchard, nearly a four-decade veteran at P&G, is a vocal industry leader. As chairman of the Association of National Advertisers, he pushes the industry to challenge old ways of working and questions outdated norms across all aspects of modern advertising, whether that’s by critiquing the upfront, committing to diversity behind and in front of the screen, or pushing for transparency in the programmatic supply chain. 

Under Pritchard, P&G has led the industry on the growing trend of brand purpose, using its massive footprint of consumer staples to make impactful statements about race, including with films The Look and The Talk.

