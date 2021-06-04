CMO 50: Kory Marchisotto

E.l.f. Cosmetics dominated on TikTok this year, leading the cosmetic brand to emerge from 2020 with stellar financials and a place in pop culture, despite a decline in sales across the category during the pandemic. Kory Marchisotto, SVP and chief marketing officer at E.l.f., helped take the brand to the next level by jumping into the TikTok craze early with native and catchy campaigns.

Early on in the pandemic, when TikTok was just starting to take off, E.l.f. launched its viral #eyeslipsface campaign, which encouraged people at home to try out their best makeup looks. The campaign, one of the first to lean into TikTok culture with an original song, garnered 5.8 billion views and 4.5 million video creations. The artists that partnered with E.l.f. on the song got signed to Republic Records and the track reached the No. 4 spot on Spotify’s Global Viral charts.

Under Marchisotto’s leadership, E.l.f.’s commitment to sustainability and diversity, as well as its early adoption and continued use of TikTok, has led Vogue to rank it as the second favorite cosmetics brand in 2020, up from fourth in 2019. And its momentum continues to grow. In Q4, E.l.f. reported that 75% of its shoppers were new customers, and that digital channels drove 17% of its business, up from 9% the year prior.