CMO 50: Greg Lyons

PepsiCo products were hot during the pandemic as people loaded up their pantries. Q4 revenue rose 8.8% to $22.46 billion despite restaurants shutting doors and a drop in vending machine foot traffic.

Greg Lyons has worked at PepsiCo for decades, taking over the role of chief marketing officer in 2017 after serving as SVP of marketing. Lyons leads marketing across PepsiCo’s beverage portfolio including Pepsi, Mtn Dew, Aquafina, LifeWtr, Bubly, Lipton, Pure Leaf, Brisk, AMP Energy and Starbucks’ ready-to-drink beverages.

PepsiCo has dovetailed its linear and digital marketing campaigns across multiple channels. The brand is a major sponsor of the NFL and championed the league’s return with a campaign in September. PepsiCo has also focused on personalized digital marketing strategies. Its campaign Zero Sugar, Zero Compromise for Pepsi Zero Sugar targeted males with more than 70 customized voice-overs. PepsiCo also released its first permanent Pepsi flavor in five years, Pepsi Mango, in March, which it rolled out with a branded reality dating show, Match Me If You Can, to highlight the “perfect match” of both flavors.

PepsiCo’s brands are also focused on doing good. LifeWtr teamed up with actress Issa Rae for its Life Unseen campaign, spotlighting artists in diverse communities, in April. The same month, Bubly partnered with Family Equality to promote inclusivity for LGBTQ+ families and provide critical financial support.