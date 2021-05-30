CMO 50: Greg Joswiak

Apple is known for its iconic marketing campaigns, dating back to its famed 1984 Macintosh commercial. Greg “Joz” Joswiak has been there for it all. Joining the company in 1986, Joswiak was integral to the launch of beloved consumer products, from the early Macintosh, to the original iPod in the aughts, to the ubiquitous iPhone, iOS operating system and iPad.

With a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering, Joswiak has the rare combination of business, creative and technical skills demanded of modern marketers. Most recently VP of product marketing, Joswiak was elevated to SVP of worldwide marketing in August, taking the reins from longtime marketing lead Phil Schiller and reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Apple has taken a bold stance on privacy in recent years as a brand, and that’s trickled down into its marketing efforts. The company released an out of home campaign promoting privacy at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2019, and has since made it a cornerstone of its brand promise, putting it in stark contrast to other tech giants. At the same time it has continued to innovate around its products, from new, beautifully-marketed versions of the iPhone and AirPods, to making a push into services around Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts.