CMO 50: Georgina Gooley

Direct-to-consumer female razor brand Billie burst onto the scene in 2016, when razor incumbents were being disrupted by upstarts such as Dollar Shave Club and Harry’s. Noticing that there was nothing specific in the market for women, cofounder Georgina Gooley launched Billie as a female-forward brand that offered women a less expensive product that catered to their specific shaving needs.

Like many DTC brands, Billie has marketing in its DNA. Gooley grew up in the agency world, spending three years at Wieden + Kennedy and prior to that a year at Bartle Bogle Hegarty and three years at DDB Sydney before launching the company. Billie isn’t just bold in its product; its marketing aims to eradicate stereotypes about female beauty. Project Body Hair, for example, aims to increase imagery of female body hair on screen and won a Wood Pencil at the D&AD awards. Billie also donates 1% of its annual revenue to causes that support women, such as Every Mother Counts, the YWCA and Black Girls Code.

Billie’s bold and purpose-driven approach has paid off. The company has since expanded into shaving creams, makeup remover wipes and lip balms. Billie was in talks to be acquired by Procter & Gamble last year, but the deal was terminated by the FTC on the grounds that it would eliminate competition in the razor market.