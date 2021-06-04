CMO 50: Frank Cooper III

Fewer financial management firms have a more purpose-driven brand than BlackRock, especially after CEO Larry Fink made purpose a recurring cornerstone of the firm's operating strategy in his famous annual letter to investors. As the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock is responsible for more than $8 trillion in assets, giving it major power over the global economy and financial markets.

Frank Cooper III has played a key part in carrying out this purpose-driven approach. Cooper joined BlackRock in 2017, after nearly two years as chief marketing and creative officer at BuzzFeed. Prior to that he spent more than 12 years at PepsiCo, cutting his teeth in brand marketing. Cooper’s background across digital and traditional organizations make him a well-rounded marketer who understands how consumers relate to brands across multiple categories. He takes a unique view on how financial services marketing can intersect with culture.

BlackRock has made commitments toward sustainability by advancing climate research, innovation and analytics to get to a net carbon neutral economy by 2050, and promoting sustainable investment options. The BlackRock Foundation is also committed to driving financial wellbeing in underserved communities, fulfilling its purpose of helping anyone achieve financial success.