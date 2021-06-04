CMO 50: Deborah Wahl

Home to iconic auto brands such as Chevrolet, Cadillac and Buick, General Motors is a classic American car manufacturer looking into a more sustainable future. Chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl has been leading the marketing charge across brands since 2019 after being promoted from her role as global CMO of Cadillac.

Wahl is an experienced marketer, having served as McDonald’s SVP and CMO for four years, where she introduced popular programs such as All Day Breakfast. She also has chops in the auto space, having served in the past in marketing roles at Lexus and Chrysler.

Wahl will lead the marketing charge as GM embraces a major pivot toward electric vehicles. In addition to releasing 20 new electric cars by 2023, GM is committed to tripling the size of its EV charging network by adding 2,700 new fast chargers to the U.S. in the next five years. GM spotlighted its commitment to electric cars in its Super Bowl ad this year, which featured Will Ferrel and other comedians challenging Norway head-on in the race to go electric.