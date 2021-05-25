CMO 50: Dara Treseder

Peloton filled a void this year as gyms across the globe shut down due to COVID-19, giving workout enthusiasts a way to stay active, in-shape and connected while confined to their homes. Chief marketing officer Dara Treseder, who joined in August 2020, helped the fitness company, previously known for its expensive connected bikes, pivot into a global streaming powerhouse, with a broad range of exercise classes that can be done with or without Peloton equipment.

To be more accessible, Peloton kicked off a three-month free trial for its app during the pandemic, giving people access to its library of strength, yoga, running, meditation and other classes. The company leverages the star power and cult following of its fitness instructors, who are influencers in their own right, to foster community and drive subscriptions. Peloton has also collaborated with major artists in the past year, including Beyoncé, to incorporate popular music and themed workouts into its classes, further cementing its place in pop culture.

Peloton, of course, isn’t perfect. The company recently faced a PR scandal over safety concerns with its Tread+ treadmill, on which one child died and multiple people were injured. Peloton ultimately recalled the product and is offering full refunds for purchased machines, taking a $165 million revenue hit on the flop.