CMO 50: Corinne LeGoff

Moderna went from a largely unknown research-stage company to a rising star in the race to create a COVID-19 vaccine. The biotech company, which launched in 2010, creates vaccines and therapeutics using transformational mRNA science, enabling it to quickly develop and bring a vaccine to market within a year of the outbreak.

Chief customer officer Corinne LeGoff is leading the charge on getting Moderna’s important message out during a critical time. Having joined Moderna in January 2021, she entered the company during the most important period in its history. With a background running Amgen’s business in the U.S. and Europe, as well as at pharmaceutical giants including Pfizer, Sanofi and Roche, LeGoff has a deep pedigree in the healthcare space. At Moderna, LeGoff serves on the executive committee and reports directly to CEO Stéphane Bancel.

So far, Moderna has supplied more than 300 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. government and is investing to be able to supply 3 billion doses in 2022. Moderna is also using mRNA to develop breakthrough vaccines and therapeutics for respiratory diseases, cancers and infections such as Zika and HIV.