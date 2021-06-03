CMO 50: Brie Carere

2020 was a big year for FedEx, as the pandemic quickly made home delivery a necessity. In addition to delivering essential items to people, FedEx played a key role in vaccine distribution, delivering doses to distribution centers across the country with its express transportation service, FedEx Express. FedEx has delivered millions of vaccines and supply kits to date, moving half of the doses allocated by the federal government by March 2021.

As chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx, Brie Carere is in charge of the delivery network’s branding, communications, advertising, e-commerce and digital operations, while also overseeing customer experience and revenue management. An 18-year FedEx veteran, Carere sits on the company’s strategic management committee, a group of top executives that sets the vision and strategy for the company.

Carere is also a member of the FedEx diversity and inclusion steering committee and is a leader of the company’s Women in Leadership network, creating sponsorship and mentorship opportunities for women throughout the organization. In May, FedEx launched a $1 million grant program to help women and people of color to gain access to opportunities in e-commerce.