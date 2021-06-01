CMO 50: Barbara Messing

If gaming became the dominant form of entertainment for kids and teens this year, Roblox led the charge. The platform emerged as a gaming powerhouse as kids sought new, virtual ways to interact with friends and family.

Barbara Messing joined Roblox as chief marketing officer in August 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. The former Walmart and TripAdvisor CMO has played a pivotal role in forging brand partnerships with the likes of Nike, LOL Dolls and Hasbro, which the platform is working with to release Roblox-themed Nerf and Monopoly merchandise. Messing also led Roblox through its public market debut in March, which pegged the company at a $38 billion market cap. She sits on multiple company boards including Mashable, Overstock.com and Diamond Resorts.

Through in-app integrations and the development of new “universes” and features, Roblox also helps brands connect with its young audience of more than 150 million monthly active users. People spend a collective $1.2 billion on in-game purchases on Roblox, driving revenue increases of 111% to $920 million last year.