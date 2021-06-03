CMO 50: Aron North

DTC telco brand Mint Mobile has become a staple for viral ads in the past year through iconic appearances of its owner and brand ambassador Ryan Reynolds. But something else has contributed to Mint’s success: its ability to tap into cultural moments with humor.

Aron North was promoted to chief marketing officer at Mint in 2019, from SVP of marketing and creative. Since then, he has helped the low-cost carrier express its promise of nimbleness and affordability through ads that resonate. The $500 ad, for example, includes a monologue by Reynolds about why Mint decided to use stock footage in its creative instead of paying for a large, expensive shoot. But Mint’s ads aren’t just funny — they also drive results. The carrier has seen nearly 50,000% revenue growth in the past three years.

North is no stranger to a good collaboration. Under his leadership, Mint ran a co-branded campaign with Match.com featuring Satan, who “found love” with 2020 — the year from hell — in a previous Match.com ad. In the crossover, Satan works for "big wireless" — the place from hell. For this year’s Super Bowl, Mint made headlines after skipping a $5 million ad buy for a $130,000 print ad and returning the difference to customers by increasing data limits on all plans, free of charge.