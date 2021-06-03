CMO 50: Adolfo Villagomez

People stuck at home during the pandemic turned to home improvement projects to stay busy — and The Home Depot was there to help. The home retailer is still riding a massive sales surge that began last March, topping $37.5 billion in revenue last quarter, up 31% from the previous quarter, with profits nearly doubling to $4.15 billion. Growth has sustained thanks to an increase in home sales as people move to new locations during the pandemic.

Adolfo Villagomez joined The Home Depot in 2014 as VP of merchandising strategy, working his way up to oversee the retailer's brand marketing and online operations — a critical sales channel during the pandemic. Villagomez, who came from McKinsey, used his business strategy savvy to help The Home Depot ink exclusive brand partnerships and launch private-label brands.

Villagomez also oversees The Home Depot’s retail media network, which uses its first-party data on 45 million households to help brands to place sponsored product ads on its online store. The Home Depot also updated its loyalty program during the pandemic as more people began shopping online and in its app.

In October, The Home Depot parted ways with its agency of 25 years, The Richards Group, after founder Stan Richards made racist comments in a client meeting.