Is Clubhouse‘s moment over?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 1 hour ago

It might be too early to tell.

Marketers are skeptical about Clubhouse’s future. 

The audio chat app that shot into prominence last year has started to cool, with downloads slowing from 9.2 million in February to just 900,000 last month.

Clubhouse, however, launched on Android devices on Sunday in the U.S., growing its potential audience. The app continues to be invite only, an aspect that attracted many of its initial users but could hinder its potential  scale.

The sharp decline has caused some to speculate that the Clubhouse hype is dying down, fueled by reopenings and the return of face-to-face social interactions. 

Others think it's because of early blunders in its user experience. 

But big names continue to join the platform. On Tuesday, chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci made an appearance to discuss new CDC guidelines and the future of the nation post-pandemic with CNN medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. 

So is Clubhouse still hot, or has its moment passed? Campaign US readers indicate that the audio platform is just a fad. But audio chatting isn’t, as evidenced by Twitter, Twitch or Discord going all-in on the medium.

If you or your agency is still all-in on Clubhouse, pitch me: sabrina.sanchez@haymarketmedia.com

