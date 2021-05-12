Is Clubhouse‘s moment over?

Marketers are skeptical about Clubhouse’s future.

The audio chat app that shot into prominence last year has started to cool, with downloads slowing from 9.2 million in February to just 900,000 last month.

Clubhouse, however, launched on Android devices on Sunday in the U.S., growing its potential audience. The app continues to be invite only, an aspect that attracted many of its initial users but could hinder its potential scale.

The sharp decline has caused some to speculate that the Clubhouse hype is dying down, fueled by reopenings and the return of face-to-face social interactions.

2/4) Clubhouse stalling: Macro reasons

-Vaccinations mean people are reconnecting IRL

-The weather is oh-so-nice, vacations are picking back up

-Competitors are offering alternatives, in particular, Twitter Spaces (which Clubhouse ironically promotes in every user profile) — Jeremiah Owyang (@jowyang) May 11, 2021

Others think it's because of early blunders in its user experience.

Onboarding needs to be redesigned. So many first timers leave because they aren’t clear how it works. — Ketan Anjaria (@kidbombay) May 11, 2021

But big names continue to join the platform. On Tuesday, chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci made an appearance to discuss new CDC guidelines and the future of the nation post-pandemic with CNN medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

So is Clubhouse still hot, or has its moment passed? Campaign US readers indicate that the audio platform is just a fad. But audio chatting isn’t, as evidenced by Twitter, Twitch or Discord going all-in on the medium.

Clubhouse released its Creator First Program list last week, and the app is now available on Android. But user and download growth is steadily declining. Where does Clubhouse fit into your marketing strategy? — Campaign US (@CampaignLiveUS) May 10, 2021

