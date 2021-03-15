Clubhouse hires Maya Watson as head of global marketing

Audio-chat social network Clubhouse has named Maya Watson as head of global marketing.

Watson joins from Netflix where served as director of social media for the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand offices and as director of editorial and publishing.

During her time there, Watson contributed to the launching of Netflix’s Strong Black Lead category and larger editorial strategy.

In a LinkedIn post, Watson said she is “honored and grateful to be joining [the] incredible team and global community” of Clubhouse. In a previous post, she stated she is grateful for her time at Netflix and met her goal of leaving “a legacy and fingerprint that [she] was there.”

Clubhouse also announced it is launching its first creator accelerator program, Clubhouse Creator First on Sunday’s regular weekly town hall.

The social networking platform is looking to support 20 creatives and help them host conversations, build an audience and monetize.

Creatives can apply online by March 31. The application asks creatives to upload an audio file of themselves speaking and asks questions regarding what tools creatives need most, including brand partnerships, sponsorships and monetization.

Today’s Town Hall Updates:

We are launching our first creator accelerator program, Clubhouse Creator First. We are looking to support and equip 20 creators w/ resources they need to bring their ideas and creativity to life. Details and application here: https://t.co/kmKjQvoUBK — Clubhouse (@joinClubhouse) March 14, 2021

Clubhouse, Netflix and Watson did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.