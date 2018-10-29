Climate change PSA is the scariest thing you'll see this Halloween

The biggest, scariest monster is being tackled by a group of creatives this Halloween.

BBH New York has awoken the sleeping giant that is global warming for a new campaign entitled "SAVE MANKIND."

"We’re messing with the craziest and worst monster we could mess with here," said Dean Woodhouse, group creative director at BBH NY. "But this monster happens to be real."

The shocking PSA humanizes global warming by personifying Mother Earth as a woman on her deathbed. The clip then explodes into an orgy of violence and terrifying images alluding to the end of the world.

BBH NY used its in-house production company Slaughterhouse and partnered with Grease NYC.

It was shot over one day and includes an incredible performance from actress Claudia Muñiz, who Woodhouse says "let us break her."

He said: "Any reaction is a good reaction -- angry or scared -- because everyone’s sleeping on this issue.

"It’s just shocking. We can’t even quantify the effects it will have on people. For us it’s not about just saving the planet in an abstract sense, it’s saving people and species and all mankind -- it felt like a powerful shift in how we talk about the topic."

BBH NY thanks everyone who gave up their time to be part of the passion project.