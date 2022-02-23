Where is the client-agency respect?

Agencies aren’t perfect (just ask their employees), but when it comes to their clients, they put up with a lot — from 120-day payment terms, to endless unpaid spec work, to pitches that suck up their best and brightest resources for months on end.

They do all this while fighting against a narrative that they are slow to move, difficult to work with and lack fresh ideas, despite reorganizing and reinventing themselves every few years to shape-shift to market forces and fit their clients’ needs.

It’s only natural that agencies will bend for their clients. After all, that’s how they get paid. But always saying “yes” — and bending until they break — devalues the work agencies actually do and kicks off a vicious cycle of underpaid, overworked agency teams.

That’s why it was so refreshing to see the Twitter exchange between Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Martin Agency CEO Kristen Cavallo on Monday. In it, Armstrong explains how Coinbase’s Super Bowl spot, a bouncing rainbow QR code that led scanners to an online promo to buy crypto on the company’s exchange, came together.

Before coming up with the idea internally, he says, Coinbase rejected pitches by creative agencies offering “a bunch of standard Super Bowl ad ideas” that were “gimmicky, celebrity cameo driven, going for a laugh.”

Armstrong then credits and praises his internal team for the spot, finishing his tweet storm with: “No ad agency would have done this ad.”

Soon after, Martin Agency CEO Kristen Cavallo replied to the thread claiming that her agency had actually pitched Coinbase on the QR code idea, citing a specific presentation and the date it was given.

Soon after, Armstrong tweeted thanking “the creative firm” that “created the ad, commissioned the song, got clearances etc etc,” which was Accenture Interactive.

And then Coinbase chief marketing officer Kate Rouch joined the conversation, giving credit to Accenture Interactive but throwing this shade at Martin’s way:

On the surface, this exchange seems like nothing more than a tiff between an arrogant client and an agency that got stiffed. But it also reveals something darker about the state of the client-agency relationship.

For decades, marketers have steadily cut their agencies to the bone on fees while requiring them to adapt to a tech- and data-heavy future. They’ve led with procurement exercises that reduce agency talent to hours and heads. Between pitching and spec work, they demand that agencies rack up hours of free labor. In return, most agencies push that pressure onto their employees — rather than push back on their clients.

There will always be a power dynamic between a client and a vendor. But the casual bashing of agencies, underpinned by a dismissal of the value they provide, has led to the erosion of respect that should underpin a good business partnership. The Martin Agency-Coinbase argument is a prime example of that.

The ironic thing is, there is not one CMO or client-side marketer I’ve spoken to that doesn’t rely on an agency as an essential part of their marketing function — whether it’s a purely strategic role, an executional role or a mix of both. That includes brands that do most of their marketing in-house.

Not all clients treat their agencies poorly — many recognize the value they provide as essential. But if agencies were more respected by clients, more properly compensated for the work that they do, they would ultimately be better places to work. That would allow them to attract, hire and retain the best talent to work on clients’ brands.

As Cavallo said in a LinkedIn post following the Twitter exchange: “My tweet wasn’t about IP or credit …The purpose of my response was to stand up for agencies and creatives, and the value we provide.”

In other words, a little bit more respect could flip a vicious cycle into a virtuous one.