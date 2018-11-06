CityMD calls out our bad habit of self-diagnosing

Hands up if you’ve ever avoided the doctor like the plague you have after self-diagnosing with Dr Google.

Same. No judgement here. Around 90 percent of Millennials displaying symptoms of an illness aren’t going to the doctor, according to a Zocdoc survey of more than 2,000 Americans.

New York metro area’s largest urgent care provider is preying on this in a new campaign created with independent agency Terri & Sandy.

Sandy Greenberg, co-founder and co-CEO of Terri & Sandy said: "We decided to put a humorous twist on a serious situation. People aren’t getting the medical attention they need because the system is broken. And that’s affecting not just sick individuals but everyone who cares about them."

"You Need Some CityMD" kicks off in heart of flu season with a 30-second TV spot called "People Who Know Meredith Carlson." It showcases Meredith’s extended "family," complete with her roommate, ride-share driver and last online date, urging her to go CityMD to care for her cough, which they fear could be contagious.

The pleas continue in a series of witty 15-second spots running on TV, social and paid digital video. The long-form version features a heartfelt plea from Meredith’s dog.

In addition, a series of transit posters will hit NYC subways and the Long Island Railroad (two major breeding grounds for germs, if you didn’t already guess) on December 1.

More than 56 percent of Americans feel the health care system does not work for them, according to a recent Morning Consult study showed. In addition, nine out of 10 millennials are avoiding going to the doctor because they feel it’s easier to self-diagnose and treat rather than wait to gain access to a doctor.

"At CityMD we believe that everyone should have access to quality, convenient medical care." said Julie Kang, SVP of sales and marketing at CityMD. "CityMD works for the patient to serve them kinder, faster and with the most affordable options that meet the changing needs of today's busy consumers."