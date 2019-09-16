Citizens Bank launches fresh brand platform with Questlove

Citizens Bank has launched a new ad blitz focused on a younger, more diverse crowd, including an original song produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and The Roots.

The brand platform, dubbed "Made Ready," was launched across a range of mass media, such as television, online, social media, radio, podcasts and streaming providers like Spotify. It's also being supported by distinct regional advertising and sponsored local events, including outdoor advertisements and events at Boston’s South and Black Bay Station, and Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station.

The campaign's creative work aim to engage a racially diverse and younger crowd and the disabled.

Questlove will debut his original song in an exclusive event at his alma mater, the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, on September 27th with a video to be released this fall.

"The way our customers live their lives and define success has changed, and the relatively straight path they used to travel has become more like climbing a jungle gym," said Beth Johnson, chief marketing officer at Citizens Bank.

Creative for the brand platform was developed by Ogilvy while Mediacom led the media planning and buying for the campaign.