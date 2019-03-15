Cisco asks new global social AOR to 'push us out of our comfort zones'

Cisco Systems has chosen a new global social agency of record to pull itself "out of our comfort zones."

Full-service creative shop hi5.agency, which looks after clients including Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, will lead the charge after winning a competitive review.

Matt Sample, president and chief creative, hi5.agency, said: "We were fortunate enough to connect with Cisco on a few levels. At the core we are an innovative creative agency focused on diversity and inclusiveness, something we saw reflected in Cisco's culture. And to hear how much they value strategy in storytelling it felt like a match made in the cloud."

He said that "often these types of RFP processes can feel like cattle calls where you are one among a herd of agencies," but "Cisco's considerate and personal approach stood out" from the beginning.

"That didn't mean it would be a walk in the park," he continued. "We knew that the competition would be stiff and we were likely the underdogs. Que nostalgic feelings about Little Mac and Bald Bull.

"In all seriousness, we can't imagine that you become a top 20 Brand of the world by staying the course. After fully understanding Cisco's needs, we realized, that like us, they wanted to hip where others would hop."

Kevin Petersen, team lead, Cisco global new experiences and social marketing, added: "We weren’t looking for a vendor but a strategic partner who would dive into the trenches with us, push us out of our comfort zones, and do award winning work in an industry that is sometimes hard to navigate.

"Their ability to elevate our brand platform even further, drive us into the new era of social, and demonstrate flexibility in their style made the decision make all the sense in the world."