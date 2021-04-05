Cindy Gallop to chair Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards

Ad industry legend and purpose pioneer Cindy Gallop will chair the Campaign US 2021 Power of Purpose Awards.

Gallop, founder and CEO of Make Love Not Porn and IfWeRanTheWorld, has dedicated her career to purpose-driven efforts across the advertising and marketing industry. IfWeRanTheWorld is a platform for turning good intentions into action, while Make Love Not Porn is dedicated to ending rape culture as the world’s first social video site for consensual sex videos.

“The key word is ‘power,’” Gallop explained. “It doesn’t matter what your purpose is if you are not actually making it happen.”

The Power of Purpose awards are dedicated to elevating and celebrating cause-driven work by both major brands and nonprofit organizations that have the ability to raise awareness for and change perceptions about the world’s biggest issues.

“At its very best, what we do as an industry has extraordinary power,” Gallop said. “We have the power, through highly ingenious strategy and extremely creative execution, to change people’s attitudes and behavior for the better. And so I can’t wait to see the award winners who will be proving that at its best, advertising absolutely can change the world.”

Brands, agencies and nonprofits are invited to submit work for entry across the following categories: sustainability, diversity and inclusion, nonprofit, brand purpose and public service announcements. There is also a new category dedicated to COVID-19 response campaigns given the extraordinary circumstances of the past year.

Work will be evaluated by a panel of expert judges from across the marketing and agency worlds, with winners and honorees announced in June.

“I can’t think of a more fitting or exciting person to chair this year’s Power of Purpose Awards than Cindy Gallop,” said Alison Weissbrot, Campaign US editor. “Never one to shy away from taking a bold stance on important issues, having Cindy’s eye on this year’s entries will ensure the most purpose-driven and impactful campaigns are recognized. We’re honored to have her as jury chair.”

The deadline for the awards is coming up on Friday, April 9. Enter now.