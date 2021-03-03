Cigna snags Ogilvy client chief Lou Aversano

Longtime Ogilvy exec Lou Aversano has moved to Cigna as SVP, global chief brand officer, according to LinkedIn.

Aversano had been at Ogilvy since 1994, when he joined as a global managing director. He served as chief operating officer for almost three years before leading the WPP creative network as U.S. CEO. He then took on the role of global chief client officer in Jan. 2020.

A lieutenant to former Ogilvy Worldwide CEO John Seifert, Aversano’s departure is the latest executive change since the 41-year Ogilvy vet stepped down in April.

Seifert was succeeded by Deloitte Digital CEO Andy Main in June, who was tasked with injecting new life into the creative shop famous for its legacy advertising approach.

Main’s strategy has been to double down on Ogilvy’s creative, consulting, PR and influence and healthcare businesses, reversing a strategy under Seifert to consolidate the entire network on a single P&L.

He has made key new hires over the past year including former McCann North America president Devika Bulchandani, who joined as CEO of Ogilvy in North America and global chair of advertising in November; Edelman exec Julianna Richter, who came on as global CEO of PR and Influence in December; and Kate Cronin, who was promoted to CEO of Ogilvy Health in October.

Ogilvy did not reply to requests for comment.

At Cigna, Aversano will work alongside Cigna EVP and global CMO Kristen Lauria at a time when the healthcare industry is transforming, while navigating the ongoing pandemic.

“We are delighted that Lou Aversano joined Cigna as SVP and Global Chief Brand Officer last week," a Cigna spokesperson said in a statement. "In this role, Lou will be responsible for elevating the Cigna brand through insights, and comprehensive, cross-channel programs to deliver a compelling experience for all of our stakeholders around the globe. He will also oversee the strategy and governance of Cigna's system of brands, including the management of market insights, customer experience, creative, media and sponsorships.”

Healthcare marketing has become a big focus for agencies this year, with multiple holding companies referencing the sector as a growth area throughout the pandemic as corporate health brands need help with vaccine messaging and the industry embraces trends such as telehealth.

This story has been updated with a statement from Cigna.