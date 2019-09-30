Chuck Studios launches in U.S. with third female-led office

Chuck Studios has opened its second office this year, bringing its total number of female-led offices to three.

The U.S.-based office, dubbed Chuck Studios LA, formerly Canteen, will be helmed by Elyse Sara, Canteen’s founder and former executive director.

The company opened an office in Moscow earlier this year, led by Suzanna Al-Samarrai, while its Amsterdam office is managed by co-founder Ellen Gaedtgens.

"Chuck Studios is not male and technology-dominated like many of its peers," reads a statement from the company.

The company’s U.S. talent roster includes prominent female directors Maude Chauvin and Kristy Snell.

"We’re proud to have such talented females on our team and will continue to support female talent as often and as much as possible," Gaedtgens said.

Elyse Sara, founder and executive director at Canteen, will continue to serve as partner and managing director of U.S. operations for Chuck Studios.

Chuck Studio’s has worked for the likes of Burger King, Heinz, McDonald’s and more.

Sara told Campaig US: "Chuck Studios has such a strong reputation in the industry, especially in Europe, and it only felt natural for them to expand to the U.S. next."

Co-founder and Global Creative Director, Olaf van Gerwen, added: "If you’re going to do this, you need to do it right. And right, in the case of building a global food production brand, that means opening an office in the city that lives and breathes film."

"I started my former company, Canteen, as an alternative to the main players in the tabletop industry, who happen to be mostly male," Sara said.

"My intuition told me that if I made an offering that provided another approach to the business, clients would respond. And I have very much seen that to be the case," she said.