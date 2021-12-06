Christmas 2021: Brands spread holiday cheer with more festive campaigns

The holiday season is officially underway and brands are continuing to release their holiday campaigns.

From Home Depot and Big Lots to Extra Gum and Meijer, brands are spreading holiday cheer by tapping into nostalgia, humor and heartwarming moments.

Campaign US rounded up more of our favorites below.

Home Depot’s “Does Santa Shop Here?”

Santa Claus and his elves are known for making and repairing toys, but where do they get the supplies? Home Depot dropped by its location in Fairbanks, Alaska, the closest Home Depot store to the North Pole, to find out.

In the spot, the workers give cryptic answers such as “no comment” or pretend to not know who Santa Claus is. The facade slips as we see workers slap a “Kringle” label on a product and mention that tiny gloves are a best-seller this time of year. “We don’t know why,” an associate says before his co-worker replies, “It’s elves.”

Meijer’s “Someday”

Meijer focuses on the value of family in its holiday spot, “Someday,” created by the Distillery Project. The 60-second short film opens with two children planting a small fir tree in the yard with their grandfather.

“Grandpa, will this be our Christmas tree?” the little boy asks. His grandpa replies,“Someday.”

In the next scene, the children come back to check on the tree as tweens. When the little boy asks if the tree is “ready” for Christmas, grandpa replies, “Someday.” At the end, the siblings are adults, and their grandfather is no longer with them. This time, the sister has brought her husband and child along for the visit. The family decides to finally decorate the tree outside with ornaments from Meijer.

Planter’s “A Nutty Holiday”

Planters brand Mr. Peanut threw it back to the ’80s with its “nutstalgic” music video, “A Nutty Holiday.” The spot, created by VaynerMedia, stars actor Reginald VelJohnson (Family Matters, Die Hard), who reminds us of Christmas seasons gone by. In the past, families gathered around the TV to watch the yule log and made mix tapes. Although holiday activities have changed over the years, the importance of gathering together with loved ones never does.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win a Planters holiday gift box, which includes classic board games, a Bluetooth cassette boombox, branded swag and more.

SickKids’ “The Brave List”

Children are most worried about being on the “naughty” or “nice” list during the Christmas season. But for SickKids, a pediatric teaching hospital in Toronto, there’s only brave kids. The spot “The Brave List,” created by Cossette, honors the bravery of SickKids patients and urges the public to donate to the SickKids Get Better Gifts (GBG) program.

Retro Fitness’ “Come Sweat With Us”

Indulging in food and drink over the holiday season is all fun and games until it ends, leaving people with a few extra pounds to shed. Retro Fitness is here to help in its first nationwide holiday campaign.

“All my friends want to go and dance, but I can’t really fit in these pants,” a woman sings while trying to squeeze into a pair of jeans. “Holiday food got me down in a funk. I just want to lose a little junk in the trunk.”

The spot encourages people to “come sweat with us again” to “lose that junk in the trunk.” The spot will air across platforms including Roku and Hulu.

Big Lots’ “Have-it-ALL-idays”

Big Lots brought the star power with Molly Shannon (Superstar) and Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) starring in its new holiday campaign. The spot is an extension of the discount retailer’s BIGionaire campaign, created by agency of record Tombras. The concept of a BIGionaire is that shopping at Big Lots makes the customer feel like a million bucks.

In the holiday spot, Shannon and Stonestreet drop by Big Lots for some holiday shopping filled with plenty of comedic quips.

Extra Gum’s “Together Again”

Awkward moments are a given during the holiday season, but Extra Gum has a solution for dodging those pesky encounters. In the spot “Together Again,” families reunite for the holidays. One man’s parents gift him a book titled “Don’t Worry! You’ll Find Love,” another man is nervous to spend the night in his girlfriend’s childhood bedroom and a woman catches a family member filming himself shirtless. Everyone gives themselves time to process these awkward encounters by chewing a piece of Extra Gum.

“Chew It Before You Do It,” the tagline reads.

ScamSpotter’s “Grandchild in Jail”

As supply-chain shortages disrupt gift giving this holiday season, gift card spending is expected to jump 27%. The spot “Grandchild in Jail,” created by Mischief @ No Fixed Address, gives a humorous take on scams asking for gift card payment.

A woman receives an ominous call that her granddaughter is incarcerated in a foreign jail — but the only way to bail her out is with gift cards. The woman hitches a ride on a helicopter, sneaks into the jail and hands over the gift cards for her granddaughter. The duo escape as the jail explodes behind them. “If it sounds unbelievable, it probably is,” the tagline reads.