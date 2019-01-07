Chocolatier Russell Stover selects Cutwater as AOR

American chocolatier Russell Stover has chosen Cutwater as its new agency of record.

The shop is charged with reinvigorating its communication efforts, including brand strategy, creative, planning and social.

"We were seeking an independent agency that is passionate about reinvigorating iconic American brands and making them culturally relevant," said Mark Riegel, vice president of marketing at Russell Stover.

"In our process of looking for a partner, we looked for chemistry -- people you want to sit across the table from, true rock stars who are human, approachable and collaborative. Cutwater showed us this and we’re looking forward to working together."

Christian Hughes, Principal and President of Cutwater, added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Russell Stover, one of the most well-known confectionary brands in the country. We look forward to leveraging all of our talent and resources within the agency to help the brand tell a fresh story in the years to come."

The account was recently held by VML. That win was reported in March 2017. VML declined to comment.