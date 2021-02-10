Chips Ahoy! and Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone partner on mascot’s new look

Chips Ahoy! is partnering with celebrity sneaker customizer Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone on a new campaign that will give the cookie brand’s mascot, Chip, a new look, while supporting children’s art programs.

As part of the campaign, Chips Ahoy! is inviting teens and sneakerheads across the nation to design their own sneakers to change Chip’s wardrobe.

Ciambrone will design a custom Chips Ahoy sneaker based on the entries, which will feature on Chip’s feet in upcoming ads.

In addition to making a $100,000 commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, every entry will trigger an additional $5 donation from Chips Ahoy! for a maximum amount of $20,000.

Participants will also enter a sweepstakes with the chance to win prizes through Feb. 28, including a pair of the custom sneakers, a year’s supply of cookies, or a chance to attend a virtual design class with Ciambrone.

Those who don’t win a pair of the limited edition sneakers can enter a draw on April 21 on the NTWRK ecommerce app for exclusive streetwear from Chips Ahoy!

The Mondelez International brand had removed Chip, the animated cookie mascot, from the brand’s creative over the last six years, before reintroducing him after a tough year at the end of last year.

“Given the year that 2020 was, it was time to bring him back to help Chips Ahoy! bring a smile during trying times,” said Julia Rosenbloom, brand manager at Chips Ahoy!, Mondelez International. “We want to help people find their happy place, and we know that the arts can bring us much needed moments of joy.”

The Chip’s Kicks campaign will run digitally at www.chipskicks.com and on social media including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Ketchum, Spark Foundry, Vayner and 360i led the campaign.

“It's important to be able to give back creativity, whether it's the youth or someone that needs help,” Ciambrone said. “What's exciting about this project is there are so many little steps that we get to be a part of, and fans get to be a part of, to then see the sneaker come to life.”