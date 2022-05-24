Chipotle takes a bite out of Gen Z’s new favorite social app

by Natasha Bach Added 7 hours ago
People walking past Chipotle restaurant
Like other users, Chipotle has a very short period of time to post what it's doing on BeReal. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The QSR restaurant is making its presence felt on BeReal.

Chipotle is making itself known on Gen Z’s new favorite social app, BeReal.

The quick service restaurant now has a presence on the app, which gives users two minutes to share what’s happening in their lives. Like other users on BeReal, the Chipotle account shares photos when prompted by the app, including of its ingredients and other products in-store. 

But the brand made a splash when it joined. Over the course of a week, Chipotle shared a reusable promo code in its posts. The first 100 users to use the code in the Chipotle app or online were then rewarded with a free entrée.

“We love the synergy between BeReal’s goal of having users share their genuine selves and the real ingredients in Chipotle’s food,” said Tressie Lieberman, VP of digital marketing and off-premise, in an email. “Our ultimate goal is to authentically show up on the platform, supercharge our superfans, and add value to the user experience.”

Chipotle’s move onto the new platform is part of its larger social strategy and positioning as a first mover. The results appear to have paid off. Lieberman said that each of the 100 codes were redeemed within a minute of being posted, suggesting that BeReal users were eager to engage with the brand on the platform.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

Tags

People walking past Chipotle restaurant

