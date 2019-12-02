Chick-fil-A enters Christmas Super Bowl ad arena with magical spot

If (like most of America) you spent ample time chowing down leftovers in front of the TV this Thanksgiving, chances are you saw a pretty magical ad from a brand you wouldn’t expect.

Chick-fil-A has entered Christmas Super Bowl season with a two-minute animation reminiscent of the John Lewis ads that take the U.K. by storm every year.

The "Together Time" campaign, created in partnership with McCann Worldgroup, is fronted by a story introducing The Time Shop -- a Narnia-like world discovered by a child at the back of a grandfather clock in her family home after she struggles to get attention from her technology-dependent parents.

"During Christmas and the holiday season, so much of the conversation revolves around gifts. When we asked people what matters most to them, the resounding response was, 'time,'" said Ashley Callahan, Chick-fil-A senior marketing director. "And at Chick-fil-A, we're always thinking about time, and work hard to give customers time back in how we serve them. This year we're excited to help people gift and spend time together."

In a national survey commissioned by Chick-fil-A, 73 percent of respondents said they want more time together with people they care about. Meanwhile, 93 percent said quality time together is the single most important ingredient to creating favorite holiday memories, surpassing the food, decorating and music, parties and gifts.

The initiative is bolstered by an experiential event taking place in Downtown Manhattan. Throughout December, all are invited into The Time Shop to give the gift of time to a loved one.