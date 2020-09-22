Chicago media exec Tracey Sheppach rallies ad community for cancer research

On New Year’s Day 2013, Chicago-based media executive Tracey Scheppach was readying for her annual trek to CES, where she planned to host hundreds of colleagues and clients over the course of the weeklong festival.

Then everything stopped. Just before she left, her seven-year-old son, Ryan, received the shocking diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

As she read emailed condolences from friends and colleagues the next day beside his hospital bed, Scheppach’s panic was stilled by one phrase: “post-traumatic growth,” which refers to a positive personality change triggered by a traumatic event.

“What struck me was the idea of resilience that brings you back to the place you were before,” Scheppach said. “You could rise to a higher place.”

Thanks to that phrase, two weeks after Ryan was administered his first round of chemotherapy (during which she played “Eye Of TheTiger” on her phone), Sheppach signed up for the Chicago Triathlon and began to lay the groundwork for Team Bright Side, a program that has raised over $1.5 million to combat childhood cancer.

“I needed an outlet to feel I had some control,” Sheppach said. “If Ryan was going to do something hard, I was going to do something hard.”

Seven years later, some 570 advertiser athletes have raced with Team Bright Side. This September, during Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Team Bright Side is donating $500,000 to the University of Chicago for advanced pediatric cancer research.

Sheppach leveraged her connections in the ad world and her skills as a marketer to grow Team Bright Side into what it is today. To raise money for that first triathlon in 2013, Scheppach, then an exec at Publicis Groupe, added a link in her email signature for people to sponsor her race. She raised around $50,000, as well as interest from other amateur athletes in the Chicago ad community.

By 2014, Scheppach got her colleagues at Publicis to join in, as well as friends across agencies including Starcom, Spark Foundry, PHD, Mindshare, Initiative, Kelly Scott Madison and Performics. She named the effort Team Bright Side after Ryan’s cheerful resilience.

“Lots of bad stuff would be happening and he would always say, ‘The good thing is...’” she said.

Over the years, Team Bright Side has grown into a community for Chicago-based ad execs. Its annual fundraiser, Strike Against Cancer, is a bowling night for advertising professionals in the city. Sheppach has pulled in media sponsors including Disney, Hulu, AT&T, Comcast, Pinterest to sponsor lanes for younger media buyers.

“I am always shocked that New York has so many social events, but Chicago [doesn’t],” Scheppach said. “So I thought, how could I create an event that is beneficial to media companies to get to know buyers better?”

Team Bright Side planned to run the New York City Marathon this year, but the race was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, the Sheppach family and other Team Bright Side Members ran a remote triathlon this August to commemorate the annual Chicago event.

Ryan, who defeated leukemia after a three and a half year battle, had an optimistic attitude that served as a beacon not just for his family, caregivers and other cancer patients, but athletes across the advertising industry attempting their first races.

Considering Scheppach’s ability to turn Ryan’s diagnosis into something productive, it’s not difficult to see where he inherited his sunny nature.