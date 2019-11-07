Chewing gum's never been so sexually empowering thanks to Trojan

Trojan has taken a stand against abstinence-only education with its "Information is the Best Protection" campaign.

The campaign focuses on sex education teachers who have in the past compared sexually-active students to chewed pieces of gum, to push the message that abstinence is the only way to prevent STI’s and unwanted pregnancies.

"Trojan is a brand built on sex positivity and accurate information," said Tony Kalathara group creative director, 72andSunny New York, the agency behind this work. "So when we heard young adults were being taught sex in schools through shameful metaphors like chewed pieces of gum, we had to take a stance."

Working with non-profit Advocates for Youth, Trojan took that notion to create an installation on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

According to Trojan, the desire to turn that analogy on its head was the inspiration behind the campaign to turn chewed gum into a symbol of protest and a message to the world that information is the best protection.

Abstinence-only education has shown to be ineffective in the past, with one-fourth of 15-year-olds having engaged in sexual intercourse at least once, and more than half of 17-year-olds admitting that they are sexually active, according to data from the Guttmacher Institute.