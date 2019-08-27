Chevron retains longtime partner Wavemaker for global media

Chevron has decided to stick with longtime incumbent Wavemaker, following a competitive review for its global media business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

WPP’s Wavemaker has worked on the Chevron media planning and buying business for 16 years. The review was launched earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Campaign US: "Chevron has extended its global strategic media and buying services partnership with Wavemaker for another three years."

Wavemaker’s Chevron account will be led out of the U.S. The agency referred comment to the client.

The pitch was run by R3 Worldwide. The consultancy was not available for comment.