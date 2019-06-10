Check out Leo Burnett's 2019 Cannes Lions predictions

For its 32nd year, Leo Burnett has released its top 20 contenders for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with much of the 2019 work focusing on humanity and values.

The picks have been curated by Mark Tutssel, executive chairman and global CCO of Leo Burnett Worldwide, who has been in charge of the Cannes predictions for 17 consecutive years. Tutssel, a 34-year veteran of the network, announced his retirement last month. He plans on staying onboard through the end of June.

Leo Burnett’s Cannes predictions, which have had an accuracy rate of nearly 90 percent for more than three decades, include four key trends this year: brand bravery, mixed reality, values and action, and data.

"The creative communications landscape is rapidly evolving and award-winning work is more and more diverse," said Tutssel. "This year’s Cannes Predictions are a true patchwork quilt of creative ideas that connect with people, harness human emotion and add value to people’s lives. Our industry’s greatest charge is to use creativity as a tool to create human value and move people to act."

Leo Burnett’s Top 20 Cannes contenders include: