Check the finalists of She4All's female-founded brand contest

She4All, a pitch competition that supports female-founded brands that have community at the heart of their products or services, has selected five finalists across categories like beverages, pet care, fashion and more.

The She4All finalists include:

KidsLuv -- the first zero-sugar, vitamin, mineral and hydrating beverage for kids.

-- the first zero-sugar, vitamin, mineral and hydrating beverage for kids. The Second Shift -- working to shift the way companies look from the inside by connecting them with exceptional women from the outside

-- working to shift the way companies look from the inside by connecting them with exceptional women from the outside BarkShoppe -- New York’s premier pet care facility

-- New York’s premier pet care facility Bade Collection -- pain relieving skincare line

-- pain relieving skincare line Ella & Oak -- plus size wedding dresses

These women-founded brands, which were selected by Luminary and Berlin Cameron, will be judged by a group of female leaders from Reddit, IFundWomen, LVLUP, Ellevate Network, DFlash and Lori LeFevre Communications.

As of now, the goal is to have the event as a live pitch competition on April 21 at Luminary’s office in New York in which the finalists will compete for services valued at $85,000 to help their brands grow, such as creative support and PR support. The event is also meant to have a panel of leaders to kick off the day, including Berlin Cameron’s Jennifer DaSilva, P&G Ventures’ Betsy Bluestone, IFundWomen’s Olivia Oens and Luminary’s Cate Luzio.

"By bringing all women together, not just one type of woman, we have created a space – both physically and virtually- dedicated to advancing women in the workplace through community," said Luzio, who Cate launched Luminary after not seeing the changes in the workforce she wanted to around gender equality and pay parity during her two-decade career in banking. "Luminary is home to many small business owners and entrepreneurs in addition to corporate leaders. Community is truly personal for us."

DaSilva, president of Berlin Cameron added that "community is at the core of everything the agency does."

"This pitch competition is just one way we can ensure that we’re giving women the resources to create powerful communities essential to thrive in business. By paying it forward in this way, we become stronger together," she said.