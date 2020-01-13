Chase leverages serious star power for Sapphire campaign

Chase is bringing its A-game for its "Same Planet More World" campaign, featuring Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Awkwafina, and Mark Ronson.

The campaign, targeted at millennials who have proven to be exceptionally experience hungry, illustrates how quickly the Chase Sapphire credit card can turn meals with friends to meals in Southeast Asia (or anywhere else), via generous points offers (3x globally on travel and dining).

Hey, you were going out to eat anyway right?

Each spot, directed by Oscar Hudson with music curated by Ronson, shares a similar DNA as well as blink and you’ll miss them cameos from the four celebrity partners, turning the entire campaign into a fun version of Where’s Waldo.

For Chase, it was important to flip the celebrity presence from spokesperson to normal person, making each spot feel believable, alive, and organic.

And while their presence in each ad is designed not to be overpowering, their talents will not be wasted, with Chase teasing a broader role for the celebrity quartet’s various talents and expertise.