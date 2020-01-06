Character agency gets digital makeover for 20th anniversary

Branding and design company Character is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a digital facelift, including a new website, social handles, and an in-depth look at what the team has been up to.

The new digital presence follows the launch of the San Francisco based agency’s second office in New York two years ago.

A large part of the revamp will include work from the New York office, which has not been showcased by the company much until now.

"Our main goal at the moment is to bring the New York office fully online pretty much," said Ben Pham, principal and creative director, Character.

"We had kept it in stealth mode almost, with not much media coverage, but now we have a nice collection of work from the New York team to show off, not just a one-off project."

"The new website will include 16 new case studies, a large portion of which will be work from our New York office that no one has seen. We’ll be showcasing that, as well as thought pieces sharing our perspective on the world," Pham added.

Some of the New York offices’ work includes projects for clients such as Nike, Instagram, and Netflix amongst others.

According to Pham, the decision to open in New York, one of the most crowded creative markets in the world (if not the most) was not one made lightly.

There was discussion on how such a move would change the fabric of the company, which was always meant to retain a smaller boutique vibe Pham explained.

"We didn’t want to spread ourselves too thin. We wanted to maintain a certain level of work ethic while maintaining that boutique feel. And we still want to make sure it stays that way," he said.

"But a lot of our clients were asking about a New York office, for years now, and we were reluctant to launch one until we found the right people- but eventually we did."

The New York office is led by creative directors Manuel Dilone and Virgilio Santos.

With about 14 people in the company’s downtown Brooklyn office, and more joining soon, Pham played coy when asked about the possibility of a third location for the firm.



"We’re looking at opening some boutique type locations," he said. "There’s nothing concrete right now, but we are looking at different cities. Anything that we build we’ll build around the right people rather than the right business opportunities, which is what we did in New York. We didn’t import people from San Francisco to build that office, we hired people born and raised in New York to create it."