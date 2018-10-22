Chandelier leader Lauren Prince jumps to Doner LA as president

Doner L.A. has hired Lauren Prince, previously the head of independent creative agency Chandelier, as its first president, effective immediately.

Prince will team up with Chief Creative Officer Jason Gaboriau to lead the L.A. operation, which includes a team of 40 staffers. She will also help Doner as it continues to grow its creative studio on the West Coast.

"Lauren is everything we were looking for in a leader for our L.A. office. Her demonstrated entrepreneurial approach, breadth of experience working with fashion, lifestyle, CPG and retail brands, and track record for driving growth will no doubt fuel Doner L.A.’s continued momentum," said Doner President and CEO David DeMuth in a statement.

Doner L.A., which was named AOR for Del Monte Foods earlier this year, has worked with the likes of Netflix, Nestle, the L.A. Clippers and Neato Robotics.

During her time at Chandelier, Prince transformed the shop from a fashion-focused agency into a full-service shop, doubled its size and launched its L.A. office. She also helped bring on clients such as Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, Express, Lululemon, City of Dreams (Macau), Sephora and Smartwater.

Before Chandelier, Prince worked in Australia, where she spent more than six years leading Creative Activation/BBDO’s Sydney operation.