Promotional feature
Department for International Trade

Challenge health myths by using adtech

Added 3 hours ago

Pharma (Digital Craft: interface & navigation (UI))
Gold Lion: Change Gout

Agency: Langland, Windsor
Client: Grunenthal

Gout… guess what? It isn’t a lifestyle disease, despite what you might think. It’s a genetic one that can lead to serious conditions if it isn’t treated.

With so many misconceptions around the disease, UK healthcare ad agency Langland worked in partnership with Grunenthal to set the record straight.

How? Clever use of adtech that pithily used a WebGL visualization of a crystalline body representing a gout sufferer. Users could move around hotspots across the site and watch a docu-film to get at bite-size and in-depth information on the disease.

The strategy paid off. It helped generate 250,000 unique page views, 14,000 documentary views and an average site visit time of 2:55. 

Use the best UK creative minds to make your next campaign resonate, reach out to and rouse your audience

Tags

More Great British winners…

Adidas highlights plight facing oceans with community run

Adidas highlights plight facing oceans with community run

Domino's "Staying at home for international tournaments - with Jimmy Bullard" by VCCP

Domino's "Staying at home for international tournaments - with Jimmy Bullard" by VCCP

Sky Media revealed as headline partner of Campaign's Marketing New Thinking Awards 2018

Sky Media revealed as headline partner of Campaign's Marketing New Thinking Awards 2018

Campaign Newscast: how WPP investors reacted to company's split with Sorrell

Campaign Newscast: how WPP investors reacted to company's split with Sorrell

Department for Education appoints Havas for teacher recruitment drive

Department for Education appoints Havas for teacher recruitment drive

Why American Express has created a Japanese forest and neon jungle experience

Why American Express has created a Japanese forest and neon jungle experience

Pitch update 14 June 2018: Betway, Carnival UK, Moneysupermarket.com and more

Pitch update 14 June 2018: Betway, Carnival UK, Moneysupermarket.com and more

Turkey of the week: Coca-Cola misses open goal

Turkey of the week: Coca-Cola misses open goal