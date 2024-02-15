How Cetaphil ‘made things right’ with content creator who claimed theft

Right before the Super Bowl kicked off, Cetaphil released a heartwarming ad based on the insight that Taylor Swift’s proximity to the NFL had strengthened relationships between football loving fathers and their Swiftie daughters. The campaign, created by Lippe Taylor, was met with appreciation from those who related to its sentiment.

But positive reactions were quickly drowned out by controversy: It turned out that a TikTok creator named Sharon Mbabazi had created similar content with her own stepfather in prior months. Mbabazi’s videos, filmed beginning in September, showed her doing her makeup while her stepfather updated her on football news involving Swift.

The backlash seems to have dissipated completely in a matter of a few days. Mbabazi posted updates on both TikTok and X sharing that Cetaphil had “made things right with her.” She and Cetaphil have since started up a partnership.

But the source of the backlash itself, as well as the way the brand handled it, is worth breaking down.

Clearing the air on the creative inspiration

Alex Foster, executive creative director and head of production at Lippe Taylor, previously told Campaign US in an interview prior to the backlash that he came up with the idea based on an insight from a specific Instagram post.

But, upon the release of Cetaphil’s campaign, both Mbabazi and her stepfather took to TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the brand for, as they saw it, directly copying their content and profiting off of it.

Mbabazi did not respond to requests for comment.

In a response video, Mbabazi called out the scene in the ad where the father swipes moisturizer under his eyes while the daughter applies it at her vanity, which she and her father felt was lifted from their videos in which they chat about Swift and football while wearing under-eye masks.

Craig Elimeliah, CCO at Lippe Taylor agency /Prompt, told Campaign US that the intention of this scene was to show how a football-loving father would actually interact with a skin-care product on game day. “At the end of the day, it’s a Cetaphil commercial, and it was really important for us to have the dad also interact with the product, not just the daughter,” he said.

Cetaphil shows how Taylor Swift’s NFL tie creates father-daughter bonds



The creative team decided it would be most natural for the dad to treat the moisturizer like eye black, which football players apply under their eyes to eliminate glare from the sun.

Mbabazi also pointed out that Cetaphil’s campaign stars a white dad and his Black daughter, similar to her and her stepdad. In one video, Mbabazi’s stepfather directly addressed the brand, saying, "That is a beautiful story that you have in your commercial that's going to be on the Super Bowl, but it's our story.”

Elimeliah said the Lippe Taylor team had “essentially a day to cast” for the spot. As noted in a previous interview with Foster, the idea was brought to Cetaphil just over a week before the Super Bowl, making the turnaround incredibly tight.

As a result, the casting call asked for a father in his forties and a daughter around the age of 14 to 16, but specified little else other than the fact that they needed to be an actual father-daughter duo. “We wanted it to feel natural; we didn’t specify race,” added Elimeliah.

The team originally chose an African American father and daughter to star, said Elimeliah. Jayla and Jason, the pair that ended up in the final cut, were the backup, and the creative team brought them in because they were “more directable” and had better on-camera chemistry, he added.

Elimeliah’s only hesitation with casting Jayla and Jason was that the diversity in casting would “feel forced,” resulting in viewers “hyper-focusing” on race.

How Cetaphil responded to the controversy

Cetaphil’s internal leadership took the lead on responding to the backlash as it escalated, led by Tara Loftis, global president of skincare and Cetaphil at parent company Galderma.

She told Campaign US she noticed the response to the campaign turn from celebratory and emotional to negative while scrolling X , and upon learning about Mbabazi’s platform, immediately went to her TikTok account.

“We had developed Game Time Glow as an original creation — we had never seen Sharon’s content — but it was clear to us that she was part of this trend,” she said. Elimeliah added that he had not seen Mbabazi’s account or content.

As the online conversation heated up, Loftis decided to reach out directly to Mbabazi to attempt to rectify the situation, rather than making public a statement from the brand or ignoring it altogether.

“It was my instinct to reach out personally rather than any kind of corporate approach,” said Loftis. “I wanted to speak to her.”

Loftis was able to connect with Mbabazi, her mother and her stepfather. From Loftis’ perspective, the conversation was meant to “clearly explain the intent and the perspective that our team and I as a leader had, and to reassure her that we had done our due diligence on our side and had genuinely not seen her content.”

She also expressed interest in having Mbabzi work with Cetaphil, adding that upon discovering her content, “my first reaction was, ‘wow, I wish we had met this girl and built a relationship with her prior.”

Loftis noted that she approached Mbabazi with the partnership opportunity “realizing this may be a sensitive subject for her,” and wanted her to be able to “tell me what she would want to do content-wise — if she was even open to partnering with us.”

Mbabazi ended up agreeing to a partnership, and is now one of Cetaphil’s content creation partners. Loftis said Cetaphil gives "relatively soft guidelines" to creator partners, meaning "each partnership slightly varied, so we will be collaborating with Sharon to align on what works best for her channel."

Mbabazi was part of Cetaphil’s follow-up to the Game Time Glow campaign: a series of 20 father-daughter duos creating original content inspired by the work.

“I didn’t want to go live with any other fathers and daughters when they would fit so well,” said Loftis, referring to Mbabazi and her stepfather.

The lesson learned

In many brand-creator controversies of the past, accused brands have not interacted and simply waited for the backlash to blow over — or take a buttoned-up approach. Fast-fashion retailer Shein, for example, is constantly accused of plagiarizing designs from independent retailers and typically settles out of the public eye.

“Most brands could have been like, ‘legally, we didn’t do anything wrong,’” noted Elimeliah. However, in this case, Mbabazi was “who we’re talking about” with Game Time Glow.

Loftis said she feels that glossing over a controversy is a more, “traditional, old-fashioned, corporate” approach and prefers to reach out directly for a face-to-face conversation.

The fact that the brand’s response came in the form of a collaboration also seemed to rectify the situation in the public eye, which Loftis said she believes reinforces the importance of “truth over perception.” Comments on Mbabazi’s Cetaphil-sponsored post are overwhelmingly positive, commending the brand for making the decision to reach out directly to her and work with her.

“Although so much of our lives are on social media, making real connections with real people is ultimately the best form of communication,” she added. “We have an opportunity to have positive relationships with all content creators as long as we have a personal approach.”