CES: What media agencies are most and least excited about

John Osborn, CEO, OMD USA

Most: I’m looking forward to looking beyond the hype to learn which innovations are scalable, utilitarian and can be productized.

Least: I’m not looking forward to everyone talking about how much they’re not looking forward to CES! My perspective... Live it. Love it!

Laura Correnti, partner, Giant Spoon

Most: Taking the stage with Linda Yaccarino to talk about our DTC partnership and setting new standards in premium TV and video advertising in 2019.



Least: The annual tradition of breaking New Year resolutions a week after making them.

Tom Morrissy, president, Noble People

Most: Hearing about what's new and real. Every year is the year of something. The Year of Mobile...of Blockchain...of AI. There's so much hype. I want to know what is actionable and what will positively impact our clients' businesses. Since we work with several new economy brands, I’ll no doubt be attending sessions featuring CEO's of category disruptors. I always glean something new. And any sessions that talk about how technology will impact and improve marketing and brand strategies is always of interest.

On the other end of the spectrum it’s of course always fun to see and hear about all the new gadgets and trifles that come out of the show.

The real magic, however, lies in the unexpected encounters that lead to meetings coming out of the show. I try to be as ubiquitous as possible to take advantage of the industry and brand presence there. You create your own luck.

Least: I’m definitely NOT looking forward to the lines. Getting to and from the floor itself has become less necessary over time and a real hassle as it's grown.

Sean Corcoran, executive director, Americas, MediaHub

Most: Seeing if there really are applications for blockchain or VR in media, if there are actually ways to serve media to your kitchen or your car (again), the emerging power of new media like eSports, and updates from some of the emerging data and tech companies in areas like TV and video measurement.

I’m also looking forward to seeing the opportunity to get away from the daily grind and to see all of the amazing technologies in the world today -- even if they’re fairly similar to last year.

Least: Meetings I could be having in New York or L.A. I’m not looking forward to the dozens of ad tech "announcements" and "POVs" that will clutter my inbox but not capture my interest in any way throughout the next few weeks. I’m also not looking forward to long cab lines, challenging logistics and trying to find the RSVP confirmation to that party with the same people from that other party.

Amanda Richman, U.S. CEO, Wavemaker

Most: The Human interface -- as in real conversations, discussion and debate, and actionable ideas from our analog selves.



Least: The post-CES pause. How can we carry the optimism and energy around innovation into marketing plans? CES may be one week, but consumers are engaging with tech 24/7 -- as marketers, we need to do the same.

Tim Jones, CEO of Publicis Media Americas

Most: Seeing how existing tech comes together in new and interesting ways. I know people are excited to see the new gadgets, but we have so much powerful tech already in existence – new ecommerce technology and methods to shop across platforms, voice assistants galore, smart home devices that could fill a million houses – all empowering and engaging people already.

At CES, I want to see ideas, tech and services that help marketers connect and stay relevant with this new engaged and empowered person. Technology is the conduit through which brands tell their stories, but understanding how tech, ideas, new behaviors and trends, products & services, and interactions all crystalize to power daily living – that’s what’s going to create the true consumer connections of tomorrow.

Least: Lack of fresh air for five days.

Michael Bassik, CEO, Yes and Company

Most: I’m most excited to hit the show floor. Visiting "Tech East" is the best way to experience all the latest innovations first-hand. This year we’re paying very close attention to 5G and its impact on content, mobility and business models.

Least: Besides a week without sunlight and fresh air? Probably the traffic. I can’t wait for autonomous vehicles and smart cities to become a reality.

Elizabeth McCune, global CGO, GroupM

Most: In my view, the real value for us is the time we spend with clients, and to be honest with each other, at the top of the year to think, not only about the year ahead, but also the future.

We don’t often have the opportunity to gather so many of the best and brightest in one place. The conversations around what is showcased at CES lead to ideas that are brought to life over the course of the year. I think those conversations are where the value of agencies really shine through, assessing trends and proposing new and innovative ideas that can change the path of a brand or inspire a team.

Least: TVs.

Sasha Savic, CEO, MediaCom USA

Least: Hearing an endless stream of sales pitches I’ve already received during the last few months.