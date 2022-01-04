CES Live Blog: Updates for marketers

The show will go on at CES 2022, despite a raft of cancellations from major companies who pulled their in-person presences over fears of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

While CES won’t have as many physical attendees as years past, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organization that hosts CES, is still expecting more than 2,200 exhibitors at this year’s event.

The hybrid event will take place in Las Vegas and be live streamed from Jan. 5 to 7. The event was supposed to run through Saturday, Jan. 8, but the CTA cut programming short by one day as a health precaution.

CES expanded its health protocols for the event, given the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and will receive rapid test kits when picking up their badges, which CES is “strongly encouraging” to take 24 hours before entering an official venue.

As for trending topics, everything from smart TVs, to self-driving vehicles to NFTs will be the buzz of the event, which marks the largest annual global consumer technology showcase.

Campaign US will be tracking major announcements relevant to marketers and keeping you in the know with our regularly updated blog.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

CES panels disappear from schedule

CES programming changed at the eleventh hour as attendees continued to pull out of the event. Panels from companies like Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Twitter and IBM were wiped from the schedule. A session featuring WPP founder Martin Sorrell was also noticeably absent from the bill. The panels were part of CES’ media day programming, which takes place one day before the show’s opening on Wednesday. The cancellations come as multiple media outlets opted out of the in-person event.

Samsung brings gaming and NFTs to the living room

Samsung is the first major TV manufacturer to allow viewers to “browse, purchase, and display your favorite art” from the big screen via an NFT marketplace aggregator. NFT holders can see their purchases in high res and show them off to friends like physical works of art on their Samsung smart TVs. Buyers will be able to preview an NFT before purchasing and learn about its history through blockchain metadata.

To fight streaming fatigue, Samsung has refined the software on its 2022 TV sets to aggregate content from streaming services into one easy to access hub. Running on its Tizen operating system, smart TVs will include a “continue watching” section that aggregates personalized content across providers, based on viewing behaviors.

Speaking of content discovery, Samsung introduced the Samsung Gaming Hub, where viewers of its smart TVs can find cloud-based games from different providers — another sign that the worlds of gaming and entertainment are colliding.

Samsung will also enable friends and family to co-stream content virtually by plugging in a USB video camera or using a smartphone or tablet to video chat while viewing.

AT&T and Nvidia team up on gaming

Tech giant Nvidia is teaming up with AT&T to offer six months of its GeForce Now cloud gaming service for free to wireless customers with a 5G capable device, allowing gamers to stream and play on the go.

Sony helps you Zoom from the TV

Sony unveiled the Bravia Cam, a webcam that comes with the manufacturer's highest-end smart TVs. In addition to being able to control your TV with hand gestures and receive an alert when you’re sitting too close to the screen, the Bravia Cam has a built-in webcam that automatically adjusts brightness and audio based on how far you sit from the TV for optimal video chatting.

TCL tries to make wearables sexy

TCL’s next generation wearable glasses, NxtWear Air, are 30% lighter than the previous version and come with a sleek, sunglass-style design in an effort to make them more style-conscious. The glasses don’t offer VR or AR capabilities, but instead immerse the wearers in a large screen view. They also include a stereo audio feature and can be plugged into wireless or earbud headphones.