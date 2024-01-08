CES 2024 live blog
From AI-powered media planning to image creation, here are the major announcements relevant to the advertising industry from the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.