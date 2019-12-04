Céline Dion proves she's still got it in electrifying campaign for Instagram Shopping

Instagram has enlisted legendary vocalist Canadian icon Céline Dion to help promote its Shopping platform.

The "Shop With Your ♥" campaign, which is the first national brand campaign for the Instagram Shopping platform, features a modern reinterpretation of Dion’s iconic 1996 music video for "It’s All Coming Back to Me Now," with the added edition of some iconic 90s styles curated via Instagram Shopping replacing the video’s original male lead.

As Dione celebrates a range of style trends from the 90’s and 00’s that have now found renewed relevance with a younger generation she hits all the right notes as her outfits seamlessly go from screen to reality just in time for the holidays.

Instagram has been leaning into its shopping platform, which allows for an immersive online buying experience straight on the app. It works by allowing users to click and buy the exact outfit that an influencer is wearing in a post.

The Shopping platform works on Instagram Stories as well, giving brands flexibility in how they reach their audiences.

Instagram has been promoting the platform via activations including a pop-up shop called "The Instagram Edit" featuring curated items from eight Instagram-first brands, and curated shoppable collections based on popular hashtags dealing with everything from makeup to new parents.

The campaign was created in partnership with Mother in New York.